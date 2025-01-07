Tampa Bay Running Groups Launch 15 Weekly Events for New Year Fitness

Around Tampa Bay, fifteen running groups now get together weekly for runs and walks. Most happen in Tampa and St. Petersburg, with events spread out from morning to night throughout the week.

At Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, Get Fit Trail Run welcomes runners every other Saturday morning. Matter of Fact Run Club hosts evening 5k runs, while Pinellas Run Club puts on shorter routes twice weekly for both newbies and seasoned runners.

Wednesday nights get busy on Bayshore Boulevard with Irish 31 Run Club’s free 5k runs. After the workout, runners can enjoy special deals on drinks and snacks.

New runners at St. Pete Running Company’s twice-weekly meetups get a $10 reward. Meanwhile, Fit2Run makes their runs interesting with live shoe testing sessions.

For early birds, Supernatural Food & Wine Run Club starts Mondays at sunrise. Over in Tampa, the Riverwalk comes alive when Armature Works’ runners take over every other Tuesday evening.

Weedon Island Preserve‘s weekly runs kick off as morning breaks. Spots go fast, so registering through parkrun’s website is essential.

When spring arrives, Vinoy Park will host the Healthy St. Pete Fit City celebration. This timed race includes both 5K and mile-long options, with light-up gear for all runners.

From St. Petersburg’s waterfront to Tarpon Springs, the Pinellas Trail runs as a safe pathway. Whether you’re walking, running, skating, or biking, this trail welcomes everyone daily.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.