Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Featured

Listen To Win 4-Pack Tickets To Busch Gardens Christmas Town + Parking

Chris Janson at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

November 19, 2024

Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll

November 17, 2024

The Songs That Were Almost LoCash Songs

November 15, 2024

Kelsea Ballerini’s Most Embarrassing Stage Moment

November 14, 2024

5 Amazing Tampa Bakeries For Delicious Thanksgiving Pie

November 17, 2024

Matt Stell Writes A New Song Backstage At Guitar Pull

Tampa Bay Neighborhoods With Dazzling Christmas Lights

Corey Kent at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

The Second Date Update November 2024

Don't Miss

Ways To Listen

Subscribe To The QYK Country Connections Newsletter

Must Haves

Sponsored

Download The ALL-NEW QYK App

Beasley Best Community of Caring

Recently Played on 99.5 QYK

Listen To QYK Using Alexa

Local News
November 19, 2024

Florida Restaurants, Stores Open on Christmas Day

2 Florida Cities Just Named Best in America to Avoid Snow

Dog Friendly Cruise Coming To Tampa

November 18, 2024

Florida is Getting Chilly This Week

Corey Kent at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

Chayce Beckham at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

Matt Stell at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

LoCash at the SOLD OUT 2024 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

Chris Janson at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

View More

Music
November 20, 2024

Carrie Underwood Is Bringing ‘Reflection’ To Hulu

Eric Church’s CMA Performance Will ‘Shed Light’

Lainey Wilson: CMA Awards Gig And ETOTY Reign

November 19, 2024

Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll

Luke Combs’ CMA Performance Will Be Like No Other

Reba: Her Favorite Place To Be ‘By Myself’

Blake Shelton: A ‘Country Singer First’

November 18, 2024

Tim McGraw: Lessons Learned From Wife Faith Hill

Lainey Wilson Is ‘Pumped’ To Co-Host CMA Awards

View More

Entertainment
November 13, 2024

Full House Star, Dave Coulier, Shares That He Has Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

November 11, 2024

MCU: Thunderbolts*, Captain America + What If All Dropped Trailers

How TV Shows and Movies Adapted After Actor Deaths

November 4, 2024

Quincy Jones: The Legendary Producer, Songwriter Dies At 91   

October 30, 2024

Marvel Gives Preview Of Daredevil, Ironheart and More

October 29, 2024

Teri Garr, ‘Tootsie’ and ‘Young Frankenstein’ Actress, Dies at 79

Why Oasis is Canceling Tickets Sold on the Secondary Market

Moments on Netflix: The Easiest Way to Share Clips on Social Media

Hallmark Channel Faces Backlash for Ageist Lawsuit

View More

Lifestyle
October 24, 2024

Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips

Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips

October 23, 2024

6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary

October 22, 2024

Social Media Screening: A Must for Employers or a Breach of Privacy?

Ghost Jobs: Why Even Legit Companies Are Posting Them Now

October 18, 2024

Hitting a Career Plateau: 5 Ways to Get Unstuck 

October 16, 2024

The Great Debate: Luxury vs. Budget Travel 

October 14, 2024

Work Decorum Tips: Surviving a Cross-Cultural Environment 

Separation Anxiety is Real: 5 Ways to Deal with It 

View More

Episodes

Gladiator II Spoiler Free Review!

01:39 Download Nov 20th

Trick Williams, NXT Champion

15:34 Download Nov 20th

We Talk About The Latest In The Rays Stadium Drama

51:41 Download Nov 20th

The Second Date Update Got Heated This Morning

44:25 Download Nov 19th

GMC Acadia & Super Cruise IS REALLY Super – Plus NASCAR fixes and Auto Shows

17:52 Download Nov 19th

Our Favorite Moments From The Guitar Pull

42:21 Download Nov 18th

Front Row Tickets To The Guitar Pull This Morning

47:06 Download Nov 15th

Who Won The Guitar Pull Themed Thursday 3?

48:26 Download Nov 14th

Does Launa Get A Good Night’s Sleep?

41:26 Download Nov 13th

View More

Podcasts

We Talk About The Latest In The Rays Stadium Drama

51:41 Download Nov 20th

Pool Cleaning Tips

49:55 Download Aug 3rd, 2021

Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill

37:26 Download Nov 7th, 2020

Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?

25:02 Download May 9th

GMC Acadia & Super Cruise IS REALLY Super – Plus NASCAR fixes and Auto Shows

17:52 Download Nov 19th

Trick Williams, NXT Champion

15:34 Download Nov 20th
March 20, 2017

Is Garth Brooks Going To Do A New ‘Live’ Album?

Gladiator II Spoiler Free Review!

01:39 Download Nov 20th

Contests

The Gift Card Gold Giveaway

Listen To Win 4-Pack Tickets To Busch Gardens Christmas Town + Parking

99.5 QYK Hometown Heroes