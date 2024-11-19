Skip to Search
995qyk.com - TAMPA BAY'S NEW COUNTRY HITS
Listen To Win 4-Pack Tickets To Busch Gardens Christmas Town + Parking
Chris Janson at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull
November 19, 2024
Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll
November 17, 2024
The Songs That Were Almost LoCash Songs
November 15, 2024
Kelsea Ballerini’s Most Embarrassing Stage Moment
November 14, 2024
5 Amazing Tampa Bakeries For Delicious Thanksgiving Pie
November 17, 2024
Matt Stell Writes A New Song Backstage At Guitar Pull
Tampa Bay Neighborhoods With Dazzling Christmas Lights
Corey Kent at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull
The Second Date Update November 2024
Local News
November 19, 2024
Florida Restaurants, Stores Open on Christmas Day
2 Florida Cities Just Named Best in America to Avoid Snow
Dog Friendly Cruise Coming To Tampa
November 18, 2024
Florida is Getting Chilly This Week
Corey Kent at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull
Chayce Beckham at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull
Matt Stell at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull
LoCash at the SOLD OUT 2024 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull
Chris Janson at the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull
Music
November 20, 2024
Carrie Underwood Is Bringing ‘Reflection’ To Hulu
Eric Church’s CMA Performance Will ‘Shed Light’
Lainey Wilson: CMA Awards Gig And ETOTY Reign
November 19, 2024
Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll
Luke Combs’ CMA Performance Will Be Like No Other
Reba: Her Favorite Place To Be ‘By Myself’
Blake Shelton: A ‘Country Singer First’
November 18, 2024
Tim McGraw: Lessons Learned From Wife Faith Hill
Lainey Wilson Is ‘Pumped’ To Co-Host CMA Awards
Entertainment
November 13, 2024
Full House Star, Dave Coulier, Shares That He Has Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
November 11, 2024
MCU: Thunderbolts*, Captain America + What If All Dropped Trailers
How TV Shows and Movies Adapted After Actor Deaths
November 4, 2024
Quincy Jones: The Legendary Producer, Songwriter Dies At 91
October 30, 2024
Marvel Gives Preview Of Daredevil, Ironheart and More
October 29, 2024
Teri Garr, ‘Tootsie’ and ‘Young Frankenstein’ Actress, Dies at 79
Why Oasis is Canceling Tickets Sold on the Secondary Market
Moments on Netflix: The Easiest Way to Share Clips on Social Media
Hallmark Channel Faces Backlash for Ageist Lawsuit
Lifestyle
October 24, 2024
Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips
Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips
October 23, 2024
6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary
October 22, 2024
Social Media Screening: A Must for Employers or a Breach of Privacy?
Ghost Jobs: Why Even Legit Companies Are Posting Them Now
October 18, 2024
Hitting a Career Plateau: 5 Ways to Get Unstuck
October 16, 2024
The Great Debate: Luxury vs. Budget Travel
October 14, 2024
Work Decorum Tips: Surviving a Cross-Cultural Environment
Separation Anxiety is Real: 5 Ways to Deal with It
Episodes
Gladiator II Spoiler Free Review!
01:39
Download
Nov 20th
Trick Williams, NXT Champion
15:34
Download
Nov 20th
We Talk About The Latest In The Rays Stadium Drama
51:41
Download
Nov 20th
The Second Date Update Got Heated This Morning
44:25
Download
Nov 19th
GMC Acadia & Super Cruise IS REALLY Super – Plus NASCAR fixes and Auto Shows
17:52
Download
Nov 19th
Our Favorite Moments From The Guitar Pull
42:21
Download
Nov 18th
Front Row Tickets To The Guitar Pull This Morning
47:06
Download
Nov 15th
Who Won The Guitar Pull Themed Thursday 3?
48:26
Download
Nov 14th
Does Launa Get A Good Night’s Sleep?
41:26
Download
Nov 13th
Podcasts
We Talk About The Latest In The Rays Stadium Drama
51:41
Download
Nov 20th
Pool Cleaning Tips
49:55
Download
Aug 3rd, 2021
Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill
37:26
Download
Nov 7th, 2020
Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?
25:02
Download
May 9th
GMC Acadia & Super Cruise IS REALLY Super – Plus NASCAR fixes and Auto Shows
17:52
Download
Nov 19th
Trick Williams, NXT Champion
15:34
Download
Nov 20th
March 20, 2017
Is Garth Brooks Going To Do A New ‘Live’ Album?
Gladiator II Spoiler Free Review!
01:39
Download
Nov 20th
Contests
The Gift Card Gold Giveaway
Listen To Win 4-Pack Tickets To Busch Gardens Christmas Town + Parking
99.5 QYK Hometown Heroes