Music Community Foundation Launches to Connect Artists With Charitable Resources Nationwide

The Music Community Foundation (MCF) has announced its national launch as a nonprofit hub connecting music artists and industry professionals with philanthropic resources across all 50 states. MCF is an extension of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's entertainment philanthropy work. They help charitable organizations with strategy, grant-making, and fundraising, and help artists, managers, and industry partners build and grow their own giving initiatives.

Over nearly 30 years, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee grew to a network of more than 120 industry partners, supporting philanthropic work by artists including Trisha Yearwood, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Daigle, and Chris Stapleton, with causes ranging from animal nonprofits and shelters to mental health awareness. The effort has generated more than $300 million in impact through more than 140 charitable funds. MCF's reach will now expand to include national and international giving.

MCF will be led by music industry veteran Rondal Richardson, formerly director of entertainment philanthropy for the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, who has been named executive director. Its founding advisory committee includes executives from CAA, the Grand Ole Opry, UTA, Red Light Management, and WME, as well as artists Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Worsham.

"For years, the music community has been the first to show up when it matters," Richardson said in a statement. "This launch is about turning that influence into something lasting by giving artists and their teams a smarter way to build real impact. We've spent decades earning trust and understanding what works, and now we're bringing that forward into the next era of music-driven philanthropy."

GRAMMY-winning artist Yearwood, a longtime foundation partner, highlighted the reach of her Dottie's Yard Fund as an example of what the infrastructure makes possible.

"Since first partnering with the Foundation during the 2010 flood relief concerts, I've been proud to be part of the work they're doing," Yearwood said in a statement. "Through the Dottie's Yard Fund, we've been able to support animal nonprofit organizations and shelters in all 50 states over the past five years. This is just one example of what's possible when you have the right structure behind the heart, and it's how you create meaningful, lasting change in communities everywhere."