‘Carry On’ by Kenny Chesney Scores 158 First-Week Radio Adds

Kenny Chesney sure knows “The Good Stuff.”

Two years since he released new music, his latest single, “Carry On,” has made an immediate impact on country radio, earning 158 first-week adds across stations. The strong debut signals fans are missing Chesney’s signature sound.

First Single Under a New Label

Chesney is the fourth artist to have his song added to the rotation of all 158 radio stations in the first week, following Garth Brooks in 1997, and Post Malone and Morgan Wallen in 2024. Aside from that, it is also his first single released under HEY NOW Records, a brand-new Nashville-based label he helped build with his manager and other Nashville executives.

Chesney said of the recognition the song is getting, “Based on the response from radio, I’m not the only one looking to be empowered, inspired, lifted up. Like the bridge says, ‘If it feels good, do it, if it doesn’t then don’t…’ Nothing could be simpler, but man, isn’t that everything life comes down to?”

Kenny Chesney Reminds Listeners to Live Life

The song is pretty straightforward in advising listeners to live life and carry on, no matter what. As the chorus goes, “Carry on karaoke, it don't matter if you can't / Carry a tune in a bucket anyways / Carry on, who cares what the naysayers say / If it's Saturday night, get carried away / Carry on, carry on / You can't carry nothin' with you, and it won't be long / Till it's six carrying you home / Till then you gotta carry on.”

The Tennessee native reflected, “The world’s overwhelming, between our phones and the news, it’s a lot. But the truth is: our lives are right now, and we need to remember – no matter what – that we gotta find the joy and happiness wherever, however, because that’s the only thing we can control.”

Listen to the song below.