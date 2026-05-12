This Day in Country History: May 12

May 12 marks a significant day in country music history. One of the biggest highlights was country music legend and influencer Blake Shelton receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with support from his wife, stepchildren, family, and fellow The Voice judge and coach, Adam Levine. This day also saw winners at the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards and fun-in-the-sun country music festivals.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones in the country music world for May 12 include:

2014: Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, and Robert Ellis received nominations for Artist of the Year at the Americana Awards through the Americana Music Association. Jason Isbell ended up winning for Artist of the Year.

Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, and Robert Ellis received nominations for Artist of the Year at the Americana Awards through the Americana Music Association. Jason Isbell ended up winning for Artist of the Year. 2018: The "Tucson Too Late" singer Jordan Davis made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Davis sang "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" and "Leaving New Orleans" for this milestone debut.

The "Tucson Too Late" singer Jordan Davis made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Davis sang "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" and "Leaving New Orleans" for this milestone debut. 2020: Country icon Thomas Rhett received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for his album Center Point Road. It included the hit songs "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time" and "Look What God Gave Her."

Country icon Thomas Rhett received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for his album Center Point Road. It included the hit songs "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time" and "Look What God Gave Her." 2021: Carrie Underwood announced she is starting her Las Vegas, Nevada, residency. This concert, titled Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, held at the Theatre at New Resorts World, began on December 1 and ran for 18 shows.

Carrie Underwood announced she is starting her Las Vegas, Nevada, residency. This concert, titled Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, held at the Theatre at New Resorts World, began on December 1 and ran for 18 shows. 2023: At the 58th Annual ACM Awards, Chris Stapleton won Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson was named Female Artist of the Year, and Morgan Wallen received the Male Artist of the Year award.

At the 58th Annual ACM Awards, Chris Stapleton won Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson was named Female Artist of the Year, and Morgan Wallen received the Male Artist of the Year award. 2023: Other winners at the ACM Awards included Brothers Osborne for Duo of the Year, Old Dominion for Group of the Year, and Zach Bryan for New Male Artist of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

On May 12, one country music star established a unique business partnership, and other legends took to the stage to entertain and support U.S. troops and honor their family members:

2014: For something different, country music legend Blake Shelton partnered with Pizza Hut to introduce a new line of barbecue pizzas in three distinct flavors: Blake's Smokehouse BBQ, Hawaiian BBQ, and Honey BBQ Chicken.

For something different, country music legend Blake Shelton partnered with Pizza Hut to introduce a new line of barbecue pizzas in three distinct flavors: Blake's Smokehouse BBQ, Hawaiian BBQ, and Honey BBQ Chicken. 2015: The group, The Peach Pickers, hosted the Jameson Irish Whiskey Presents — Georgia On My Mind fundraiser. Artists who performed at the event held helped raise over $100,000 for the Georgia Music Foundation.

The group, The Peach Pickers, hosted the Jameson Irish Whiskey Presents — Georgia On My Mind fundraiser. Artists who performed at the event held helped raise over $100,000 for the Georgia Music Foundation. 2016: Country singer Trace Adkins received the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for being an "exceptional leader and advocate" for service members. The country music star is a staunch supporter of U.S. troops and has participated in 12 USO tours globally.

Country singer Trace Adkins received the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for being an "exceptional leader and advocate" for service members. The country music star is a staunch supporter of U.S. troops and has participated in 12 USO tours globally. 2018: Roseanne Cash received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, during the spring commencement service. This honor is given to artists who have contributed to American culture.

Roseanne Cash received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, during the spring commencement service. This honor is given to artists who have contributed to American culture. 2023: Modern country music icon and legend, Blake Shelton, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His entire family, including his sister, mother, wife (Gwen Stefani), and three stepsons, were in attendance as he dedicated the ceremony to his late brother, Richie Shelton.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans enjoyed dancing and singing their favorite country songs at the following country music festivals on May 12:

2001: George Strait stopped at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. This was part of the George Strait Country Music Festival with performers like Alan Jackson, Sara Evans, and Asleep at the Wheel. This tour started on March 24 in Tampa, Florida, and ended on June 10 in San Antonio, Texas.

George Strait stopped at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. This was part of the George Strait Country Music Festival with performers like Alan Jackson, Sara Evans, and Asleep at the Wheel. This tour started on March 24 in Tampa, Florida, and ended on June 10 in San Antonio, Texas. 2018: Kenny Chesney played to a small crowd in an intimate performance at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. This venue holds only 20,000 people, and Chesney normally plays to audiences numbering up to 80,000.

Kenny Chesney played to a small crowd in an intimate performance at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. This venue holds only 20,000 people, and Chesney normally plays to audiences numbering up to 80,000. 2022: Miranda Lambert performed at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. This was a stop on her The Bandwagon Tour.

Miranda Lambert performed at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. This was a stop on her The Bandwagon Tour. 2023: Warner Music Nashville/Elektra released Bailey Zimmerman's first full-length album, Religiously. Songs on this album include "Found Your Love," "Other Side of Lettin' Go," and "Is This Really Over."

Warner Music Nashville/Elektra released Bailey Zimmerman's first full-length album, Religiously. Songs on this album include "Found Your Love," "Other Side of Lettin' Go," and "Is This Really Over." 2024: The Bear Shadow Music Festival in Highlands, North Carolina, had headliners North Mississippi Allstars, The Record Company, and J.J. Grey. Fans also enjoyed seeing Grace Bowers and American Aquarium perform.

The Bear Shadow Music Festival in Highlands, North Carolina, had headliners North Mississippi Allstars, The Record Company, and J.J. Grey. Fans also enjoyed seeing Grace Bowers and American Aquarium perform. 2024: Headliners at the Big As Texas outdoor country music festival in Conroe, Texas, included Dierks Bentley, Midland, and Morgan Wade. Other country music stars at the exceptional event included Anne Wilson, 49 Winchester, and Braxtin Keith.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From births and deaths, May 12 saw several changes in the country music industry:

2016: The Band Perry signed with Universal Music Group and Interscope Records a few months after leaving Republic Nashville.

The Band Perry signed with Universal Music Group and Interscope Records a few months after leaving Republic Nashville. 2016: Country music singer/songwriter Glenn Martin died on May 12. The legendary artist is known for writing smash hits for Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Charley Pride.

Country music singer/songwriter Glenn Martin died on May 12. The legendary artist is known for writing smash hits for Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Charley Pride. 2017: The granddaughter of Hank Williams and daughter of Hank Williams Jr., Holly Williams, had a baby boy, Arlo Gale. Williams is married to Chris Coleman and is known for her songs like "Waiting on June" and "Gone Away From Me."

The granddaughter of Hank Williams and daughter of Hank Williams Jr., Holly Williams, had a baby boy, Arlo Gale. Williams is married to Chris Coleman and is known for her songs like "Waiting on June" and "Gone Away From Me." 2019: The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, welcomed their fifth child one year after having twins.

The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, welcomed their fifth child one year after having twins. 2019: Allison Moorer married her sweetheart, songwriter Hayes Carll. Moorer has 10 albums under her belt, including Down to Believing.