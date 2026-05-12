Jason Scott & The High Heat Release New Single ‘Highway Robbery’

Jason Scott & The High Heat have released "Highway Robbery," a new single via Leo33. The swagger-drenched, 3-minute, 12-second track covers a surprising amount of ground — strutting out of the gate with a rockabilly bounce before weaving in gritty Southern rock textures and a bluesy undercurrent that gives the whole thing weight.

The influence cocktail is undeniable but never overwhelming, with an Aerosmith-style smirk in the delivery and a Chuck Berry swing in the rhythm, but instead of feeling like a throwback, "Highway Robbery" sounds like a band confidently flexing every muscle they've got. Dynamic shifts range from tongue-in-cheek swagger to grittier, more lived-in passages, elevating the track beyond a fun listen.

Built from years on the road, "Highway Robbery" carries the lived-in perspective that has become a hallmark of frontman Jason Scott's songwriting. The track captures the restless energy of life on the road, where long miles, late nights, and the occasional urge to break the rules all collide. Lyrically, the band exists in that sweet spot between wit and weariness — taking an unfortunate situation and spinning it into something irresistibly cool, delivered with a shrug, a smirk, and just enough bite to make it stick.

Ultimately, "Highway Robbery" feels like a statement of identity as much as it does a single — confident, versatile, and a showcase of a band that knows exactly who they are and isn't afraid to show every side of it. The release feels like a natural extension of the momentum from their 2025 album American Grin.

Hailing from Oklahoma City, Jason Scott & The High Heat have steadily carved out a reputation for a sound that fuses blue-eyed soul, country storytelling, and rock muscle — drawing praise from outlets on both sides of the Atlantic and building a loyal following through relentless touring.