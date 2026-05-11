Stephen Wilson Jr. Wins His First ACM: ‘I Don’t Ever Win Trophies’

For Stephen Wilson Jr., winning his first Academy of Country Music Awards wasn’t just a career milestone; it was a deeply emotional and surreal moment. The singer-songwriter admitted he didn’t expect the award. “I don’t ever win trophies,” Wilson Jr. shared candidly, although he revealed he already knew where he would display his first-ever trophy.

Stephen Wilson Jr. Winning His First ACM is Years in the Making

Announced during the weekend, Wilson Jr. won the Visual Media of the Year Award for his track “Cuckoo” from his album, Son of Dad. In a video posted on Instagram by the ACM Awards, Wilson Jr. can be seen returning to his dressing room and surprised by ACM Head of Artist Relations Haley Montgomery, who presented him with the award.

The Indiana native looked visibly emotional and was trying to hold back his tears. He said while looking at his award, “I don’t ever win trophies, so this is kind of my first one. My dad loved trophies more than anything. This will go in his shop. This will be the first one, and I’m very proud.” Wilson Jr. lost his father in 2018.

Aside from Wilson Jr., the Academy of Country Music Awards have also announced the winners of the New Male and Female Artist of the Year awards, with Tucker Wetmore and Avery Anna taking home the honors, respectively.

‘Cuckoo’ Music Video

The 46-year-old singer expressed his gratitude on social media for the people behind the making of the track’s music video. He wrote in the caption, “thank you forever and ever, amen, country music and the @acmawards for this great honor. would love to congratulate my visual media partner & director @t.g.cofield for embracing this feral American vision and bringing it to life // also, thank you @hardy & @joeybreauxofficial & the whole cast for playing w/ fire w/ us - we did our own stunts - love y’all massive.”

Catch the award-winning music video below for “Cuckoo.”