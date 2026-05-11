Reba McEntire Releases First EP in Monthly Music Series Marking 50-Year Career

Reba McEntire marked a major milestone in her five-decade career this week with the release of a new music video for "One Night In Tulsa," the title track from her One Night In Tulsa EP, out now via MCA. The video, released May 7, captures a stripped-down live performance filmed during a one-night pop-up event, "One Night In Atoka," held at Reba's Place — McEntire's restaurant, bar, live music venue, and retail store in Atoka, Oklahoma — in front of an audience made up entirely of sweepstakes winners.

The One Night In Tulsa EP, released April 17, 2026, marks the launch of a monthly music capsule series McEntire will roll out throughout 2026 to celebrate 50 years in the business. Each capsule pairs a newly recorded song with thematically curated tracks from her catalog. The first installment centers on her home state of Oklahoma and signals a return to the '90s country ballads that defined her legacy. Written by Neal Coty, Kylie Frey, and Thom McHugh, "One Night In Tulsa" draws on deep Oklahoma roots and delivers the kind of emotive heartbreak storytelling McEntire has long been known for.

Alongside each capsule, tailored playlists will launch to illuminate the defining eras of her career. The first, "The Making of Reba," is available now and traces a young McEntire as she finds her voice through classic country heartbreak.

"I was just 20 years old and had some big ol dreams," wrote the Happy's Place star. "44 albums and 50 years later, it's safe to say those dreams have come true. I am blessed beyond measure. Thank you for the support over the last 50 years. Somehow I think the best is still yet to come!"

The sentiment is well-earned. McEntire has accumulated 35 No. 1 singles, more than 58 million albums sold worldwide, and a Top 10 streak on the Billboard Country Airplay chart spanning five consecutive decades — a distinction she shares with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011 and received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2018.

Her stage credits include Broadway's Annie Get Your Gun, and her 1994 autobiography Reba: My Story was a New York Times bestseller. More recently, she has served as a coach on The Voice and currently stars in and executive produces the NBC sitcom Happy's Place, now in its third season.