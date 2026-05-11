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Listen To Your Morning Krewe For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Jake Owen & Niko Moon

Get ready for a night filled with feel-good country hits, beach vibes, and nonstop energy as these two fan favorites take the stage for an unforgettable show. From Jake Owen’s…

smckenzie

Get ready for a night filled with feel-good country hits, beach vibes, and nonstop energy as these two fan favorites take the stage for an unforgettable show.

From Jake Owen’s laid-back anthems to Niko Moon’s upbeat party hits, this is the perfect concert to kick off a great night out.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Jake Owen is known for chart-topping hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” and “American Country Love Song.” His signature sound and summer-ready energy have made him a longtime country favorite.

Niko Moon brings a fresh mix of country, pop, and positive vibes with hits like “GOOD TIME” and “PARADISE TO ME.” He’s quickly become one of country music’s most exciting performers.

📅 EVENT DETAILS:

  • Artists: Jake Owen & Niko Moon
  • How to Win: Listen to The Morning Krewe for your cue to call
  • Prize: A pair of tickets to the show

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/11-5/15/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:5/11-5/15/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Jake Owen & Niko Moon on October 22, 2026
  • Prize Value: $49.50 
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Jake Owen
smckenzieWriter
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