Listen To Your Morning Krewe For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Jake Owen & Niko Moon

Get ready for a night filled with feel-good country hits, beach vibes, and nonstop energy as these two fan favorites take the stage for an unforgettable show.
From Jake Owen’s laid-back anthems to Niko Moon’s upbeat party hits, this is the perfect concert to kick off a great night out.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS:
Jake Owen is known for chart-topping hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” and “American Country Love Song.” His signature sound and summer-ready energy have made him a longtime country favorite.
Niko Moon brings a fresh mix of country, pop, and positive vibes with hits like “GOOD TIME” and “PARADISE TO ME.” He’s quickly become one of country music’s most exciting performers.
📅 EVENT DETAILS:
- Artists: Jake Owen & Niko Moon
- How to Win: Listen to The Morning Krewe for your cue to call
- Prize: A pair of tickets to the show
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 5/11-5/15/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
- When The Winner Is Being Selected:5/11-5/15/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Jake Owen & Niko Moon on October 22, 2026
- Prize Value: $49.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation