Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Tampa Bay BBQ Festival & Competition

99.5 QYK is sending you to the ultimate Memorial Day Weekend party — the Tampa Bay Barbeque Festival & Competition!
Get ready for a weekend packed with incredible live country music, mouthwatering BBQ, and nonstop fun. We’re giving away General Admission and VIP tickets so you can experience it all up close.
Enjoy live performances from:
- Rodney Atkins
- Blackberry Smoke
- Austin Snell
- And more!
Plus, feast on amazing BBQ from top pitmasters and local vendors serving up all your favorites all weekend long.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 5/11-5/15/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/11-5/15/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Tampa Bay BBQ Festival & Competition
- Prize Value: $90
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay BBQ Festival & Competition