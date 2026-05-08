Riley Green Renews Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music After Chart Success

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Nashville has renewed its global publishing deal with Riley Green, continuing a partnership that helped propel his rise from Alabama bars to Nashville's biggest stages.

"When I was playing bars around northeast Alabama, I thought my career would end up as being a songwriter," said Green. "Warner Chappell was the first on my team and brought me to Nashville. I'm really excited to continue with them."

Green released his debut album, Different 'Round Here, in 2019, featuring the 3x Platinum-certified "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" and the 2x Platinum "There Was This Girl." His third studio album, Don't Mind If I Do, dropped in 2024 and had guest appearances from Luke Bryan and Ella Langley.

Green kicked off 2026 with back-to-back No. 1 hits — "Don't Mind If I Do" featuring Ella Langley and "Worst Way" — making him the first country artist to achieve consecutive solo-written No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Taylor Swift. The collaboration with Langley, "you look like you love me," took home Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards.

Green is also nominated for ACM Awards, including Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, along with his first American Music Award nomination for Best Male Country Artist. He recently released "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" with Carly Pearce and is currently on his 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour, with festival stops including CMA Fest and Gulf Coast Jam.