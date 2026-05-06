Ashley Cooke to Release Self-Titled Album in August With New Single Friday

Ashley Cooke is stepping into her boldest chapter yet. The fast-rising country singer-songwriter today announced her self-titled sophomore album, ashley cooke, set for release Aug. 14 via Big Loud Records. The 15-track project follows her 2023 debut, shot in the dark, which delivered the No. 1 country radio hit "your place," and her acclaimed 2025 EP, ace.

"This record feels like a coming-of-age record disguised as a relationship album. I wrote a lot of it dead in the middle of real-life situations where I learned quite a bit about myself, so you're getting the real, unpolished, recently-realized-truths in 15 tracks," Cooke shares. "It's messy, self-reflective, indecisive, filled with honesty, double entendres, and emotional duality (I'm a Gemini, duh). Overall, it's my perception of love and allllll the chaos it entails."

Produced by the legendary Dann Huff and co-written alongside luminaries including Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, and Ashley Gorley, ashley cooke pairs Cooke's unfiltered storytelling with a sun-soaked coastal country sound rooted in her Florida upbringing. Elite session guitarist Ilya Toshinskiy anchors the album's raw, breezy sonic identity, which draws from Cooke's beachside roots and a deep affinity for '90s-era cool.

Fans get their first taste of the new era this Friday, May 8, with the premiere of lead single "high school sweetheart," a jangly, feel-good track offering a sharp-witted reflection on someone stuck in teenage gossip mode. The album also features fan favorites "baby blues," "excuses," "the hell you are," and "xs," alongside 10 additional tracks.