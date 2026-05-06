Ashley Cooke to Release Self-Titled Album in August With New Single Friday
Ashley Cooke is stepping into her boldest chapter yet. The fast-rising country singer-songwriter today announced her self-titled sophomore album, ashley cooke, set for release Aug. 14 via Big Loud Records….
Ashley Cooke is stepping into her boldest chapter yet. The fast-rising country singer-songwriter today announced her self-titled sophomore album, ashley cooke, set for release Aug. 14 via Big Loud Records. The 15-track project follows her 2023 debut, shot in the dark, which delivered the No. 1 country radio hit "your place," and her acclaimed 2025 EP, ace.
"This record feels like a coming-of-age record disguised as a relationship album. I wrote a lot of it dead in the middle of real-life situations where I learned quite a bit about myself, so you're getting the real, unpolished, recently-realized-truths in 15 tracks," Cooke shares. "It's messy, self-reflective, indecisive, filled with honesty, double entendres, and emotional duality (I'm a Gemini, duh). Overall, it's my perception of love and allllll the chaos it entails."
Produced by the legendary Dann Huff and co-written alongside luminaries including Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, and Ashley Gorley, ashley cooke pairs Cooke's unfiltered storytelling with a sun-soaked coastal country sound rooted in her Florida upbringing. Elite session guitarist Ilya Toshinskiy anchors the album's raw, breezy sonic identity, which draws from Cooke's beachside roots and a deep affinity for '90s-era cool.
Fans get their first taste of the new era this Friday, May 8, with the premiere of lead single "high school sweetheart," a jangly, feel-good track offering a sharp-witted reflection on someone stuck in teenage gossip mode. The album also features fan favorites "baby blues," "excuses," "the hell you are," and "xs," alongside 10 additional tracks.
As anticipation builds, Cooke is set to co-host and perform at ACM Next Wave: Country's Beach Bash on May 16 at Mandalay Bay Beach in Las Vegas, followed by a packed summer festival slate. Pre-orders and pre-saves for ashley cooke will be available alongside the single premiere.