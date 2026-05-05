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LOCASH Releases First Single of 2026 Co-Written by Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell

LOCASH is kicking off a new chapter with “YES,” the country duo’s first single of 2026 and a signal of what’s ahead. The track, out now via Galaxy Label Group,…

Jennifer Egglesotn
Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LOCASH perform at The Grand Ole Opry on February 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

LOCASH is kicking off a new chapter with "YES," the country duo's first single of 2026 and a signal of what's ahead. The track, out now via Galaxy Label Group, marks the duo's debut release through a newly minted partnership with Intercept Music, a platform that provides independent artists and labels with advanced tools for distribution, marketing, merchandising, and promotion.

"Yes, this is the beginning of a new era for LOCASH," Preston Brust says in a news release. "Starting with 'YES,' we'll be releasing new music faster than we ever have. Yes, the song is called 'YES' — and yes, we're excited to get this one out and rockin' through y'all's speakers!"

Co-written by Brust and Chris Lucas alongside Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley, and John Byron, "YES" is a love song built on quiet, enduring commitment. The chorus draws its power from an accumulation of ordinary moments: "Every dollar, every breath / Every minute of this life I got left / Baby it's yes."

"YES" arrives on the heels of a landmark 2025 for the duo. Their single "Hometown Home,"  the opening track from the album Bet The Farm, reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and ranked as Country Aircheck/Mediabase's No. 4 Overall Song of 2025. That success earned LOCASH the 2026 Independent Artist of the Year honor from MusicRow, the duo's first time receiving the recognition. Earlier this year, the pair also released covers of Joe Diffie's "Home" and Bruce Springsteen's "My Hometown."

With "YES" and the Intercept Music partnership now in place, LOCASH says fans can expect more new material in the months ahead.

LOCASHThomas Rhett
Jennifer EgglesotnWriter
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