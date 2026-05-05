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Lainey Wilson Rocks New Orleans Jazz Fest Despite Heavy Rain

Lainey Wilson proved that not even a downpour could prevent her from performing. Festivalgoers enjoyed the rain while watching Wilson’s high-energy performance at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.   The country…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson attends 2026 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood Palladium
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson proved that not even a downpour could prevent her from performing. Festivalgoers enjoyed the rain while watching Wilson’s high-energy performance at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.  

The country singer took the stage and continued to perform despite heavy rain soaking the grounds (and everybody else). Instead of holding back, she leaned into the moment, turning what could have been a setback into one of the most talked-about performances of the festival (and some epic photos she shared on Instagram). Fans, many of whom stayed put in raincoats and ponchos, were rewarded with an unforgettable show.  

Lainey Wilson: “Lain or Shine”  

After headlining Stagecoach for the first time, the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer, who is not scheduled to go on tour this year, still has her schedule packed with festival performances. One of those is the recently concluded New Orleans Jazz Fest, where she headlined on Friday, May 1.   

The 33-year-old singer took the Gentilly stage, donned in her signature cowboy hat and bell-bottoms. She shared some photos on Instagram and captioned them with a pun: “lain or shine.. I mean rain or shine,” plus an umbrella emoji.  

Fan Reactions  

Wilson’s professionalism and wanting to perform rain or shine endeared her to fans, with some of them leaving positive comments on her post. One fan wrote, “You were incredible!!! Thank you for braving the rain and giving us a forever core memory at @jazzfest. A true Entertainer of the Year.” Another commented, “Love your music and attitude. Take care of yourself.”  

Wilson is scheduled to make an appearance at the 2026 ACM Awards as a performer. She is also nominated for several categories: Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year.  

The 2026 ACM Awards will take place on May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, streaming live on Prime Video. 

Lainey Wilson
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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