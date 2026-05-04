New Round of Artists Added to 2026 ACM Awards Performers Lineup: Ella Langley, Zach Top, and More

The ACM Awards just turned up the heat. A fresh wave of performers has officially been added to the already star-studded lineup for the 61st annual show, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting nights in country music this year.

Ella Langley, Zach Top, and More Added to the ACM Awards Performers

Among the newly announced artists are Ella Langley and Zach Top, along with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, and The Red Clay Strays. Newer names like Carter Faith and Tucker Wetmore are also set to take the stage.

The new round of performers will join the previously announced roster that includes Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and Little Big Town.

ACM Awards Nominations

The nominations for this year are dominated by women, with Megan Moroney earning nine nominations, followed by Lambert with eight, and Langley and Wilson with seven each.

Here are the full nominations for the 2026 ACM Awards, except for the New Male and New Female Artist of the Year categories, which have already been announced. Tucker Wetmore and Avery Anna took home those honors, respectively.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Group of the Year

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

Album of the Year

Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top

Cherry Valley – Carter Faith

Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

Song of the Year

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Visual Media of the Year

“6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Cuckoo” - Stephen Wilson, Jr.

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Music Event of the Year

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Amen” – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green feat. Ella Langley

“Trailblazer” – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen