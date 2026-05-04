New Round of Artists Added to 2026 ACM Awards Performers Lineup: Ella Langley, Zach Top, and More
The ACM Awards just turned up the heat. A fresh wave of performers has officially been added to the already star-studded lineup for the 61st annual show, and it’s shaping up to…
The ACM Awards just turned up the heat. A fresh wave of performers has officially been added to the already star-studded lineup for the 61st annual show, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting nights in country music this year.
Ella Langley, Zach Top, and More Added to the ACM Awards Performers
Among the newly announced artists are Ella Langley and Zach Top, along with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, and The Red Clay Strays. Newer names like Carter Faith and Tucker Wetmore are also set to take the stage.
The new round of performers will join the previously announced roster that includes Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and Little Big Town.
ACM Awards Nominations
The nominations for this year are dominated by women, with Megan Moroney earning nine nominations, followed by Lambert with eight, and Langley and Wilson with seven each.
Here are the full nominations for the 2026 ACM Awards, except for the New Male and New Female Artist of the Year categories, which have already been announced. Tucker Wetmore and Avery Anna took home those honors, respectively.
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Megan Moroney
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
Group of the Year
- 49 Winchester
- Flatland Cavalry
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Thelma & James
Album of the Year
- Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top
- Cherry Valley – Carter Faith
- Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green
- I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
- Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum
Song of the Year
- “A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
- “Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- “I Never Lie” – Zach Top
- “Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
- “6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- “I Never Lie” – Zach Top
- “The Fall” – Cody Johnson
Visual Media of the Year
- “6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney
- “A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
- “Cuckoo” - Stephen Wilson, Jr.
- “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
- “The Fall” – Cody Johnson
Music Event of the Year
- “A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
- “Amen” – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
- “Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green feat. Ella Langley
- “Trailblazer” – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
- “You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Charlie Handsome
- Chase McGill
- Blake Pendergrass
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Morgan Wallen
Hosted by Shania Twain for the first time, the 2026 ACM Awards will take place on May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, streaming live on Prime Video.