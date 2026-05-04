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Listen To KC For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Cole Swindell

Country fans — don’t miss your chance to see Cole Swindell live! He’s bringing the hits to the Tropicana Field on May 30th — and we’re hooking you up with…

smckenzie

Country fans — don’t miss your chance to see Cole Swindell live!

He’s bringing the hits to the Tropicana Field on May 30th — and we’re hooking you up with tickets.

From chart-toppers like “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” “You Should Be Here,” and “Single Saturday Night,” Cole Swindell delivers a high-energy show packed with songs you know and love.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/4-5/8/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/4-5/8/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Cole Swindell at Tropicana Field on May 30, 26.
  • Prize Value: $120
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Tampa Bay Rays

Cole SwindellTampa Bay Rays
smckenzieWriter
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