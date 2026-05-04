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CHEERS TO MOM: THE ULTIMATE MOTHER’S DAY EXPERIENCE

Celebrate Mom with The Morning Krewe at 8:20 A.M! Listen all week as we get ready for Mother’s Day — we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of…

smckenzie

Mother’s Day Promotion_Cheers to Mom – 4

Celebrate Mom with The Morning Krewe at 8:20 A.M!

Listen all week as we get ready for Mother’s Day — we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Morgan Wallen live at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on May 15th!

Every winner will also qualify for our Grand Prize, including:
✨ A $250 gift certificate to Ocean Prime
💐 A gift certificate from Green Bench Flowers

It’s the perfect way to treat Mom (or yourself 😉) to something truly special this Mother’s Day.

👉 Keep listening for your chance to win!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/4-5/7/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/4-5/7/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 4
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see a pair of tickets to see Morgan Wallen live at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on May 15th
  • What is the Grand Prize: A $250 gift certificate to Ocean Prime & A gift certificate from Green Bench Flowers
  • Prize Value: $76
  • Grand Prize Value: $330
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: AEG Presents, Ocean Prime & Green Bench Flowers

Mother's Day
smckenzieWriter
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