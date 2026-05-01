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Text To Win Tickets To Busch Gardens

Listen all week at 4:20 P.M for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden’s. From world-class roller coasters to incredible live entertainment and up-close animal…

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First Responders And Lineworkers Get Free Tickets To Busch Gardens and SeaWorld

First Responders And Lineworkers Get Free Tickets To Busch Gardens and SeaWorld

Photo Credit: Busch Gardens

Listen all week at 4:20 P.M for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden's.

From world-class roller coasters to incredible live entertainment and up-close animal encounters, Busch Gardens has something for everyone. Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or planning the perfect day out, this is your chance to experience it all for FREE.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/1-5/3/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/4/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Busch Gardens
  • Prize Value: $675.04
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens
Busch Garden
smckenzieWriter
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