Jason Aldean Releases First Duet With Wife Brittany on New Album ‘Songs About Us’

Jason Aldean is getting personal. In a new interview, Aldean opens up about his 11-year marriage to wife Brittany, the making of their first duet, and the deeply personal themes running through his newly released 12th studio album, Songs About Us, out now via Broken Bow Records.

"It's all over the board," Aldean said of his album. "It's love songs, it's heartache songs, it's all of it. It's just things that we all kind of experience on a daily basis, and definitely that I'm experiencing at the moment. That's kind of the meaning behind all of this."

A centerpiece of the album is "Easier Gone," Aldean's first duet with Brittany, an entrepreneur and founder of Vada fragrance. The collaboration, he said, had to feel right before it could happen.

"And a lot of times, I feel like with husbands and wives doing songs, it could go one of two ways. It's either really cheesy or it could be cool," he continued. "I've seen it both ways. So, I wanted to be really selective about what we did and for it to still be kind of on brand with me and my music and what I do."

The track leans into heartache rather than a sappy love ballad — very much by design.

"I tend to do more of those kind of songs anyway, the heartache and heartbreak type of songs," said Aldean. "We took Brittany into the studio, and she crushed it, did great."

"I think I turned more into like producer mode at that point," he continued. "She had never been in the studio and never really gone in and done that... And then, as she was in there getting it figured out, she just started doing stuff that was kind of blowing me away. It was a really cool experience for me, not only as the artist but as her husband and just kind of watching her do that."

Off the record, the couple, who married in 2015 and share two children, son Memphis and daughter Navy, navigate marriage the same way most do: imperfectly.

"I just think that sometimes you realize that you're just not always going to see eye-to-eye on things," Aldean said. "There are certain things that she's never going to see where I'm coming from and vice versa, right? And you just kind of have to go with it. Agree to disagree."