Enter For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Pig Jig

About the Tampa Pig Jig

The Tampa Pig Jig is an annual waterfront fundraiser held in downtown Tampa, combining

nationally-recognized live music, mouthwatering food, a corporate BBQ competition, cold drinks, and

family-friendly fun — all for a meaningful cause. Hosted by the HopeWill Foundation, a 501(c)(3)

nonprofit, the event raises funds for NephCure, the only organization solely dedicated to finding a cure

for rare, protein-spilling kidney diseases like FSGS (Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis) and Nephrotic

Syndrome, as well as other local nonprofit partners that support families navigating life-altering medical

challenges. Since its founding, the Tampa Pig Jig has raised more than $15 million, launched critical

kidney disease research efforts, and become NephCure’s largest annual fundraiser nationwide. To learn

more, visit tampapigjig.com