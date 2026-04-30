Enter For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Pig Jig

Don’t miss one of Tampa’s biggest traditions as the 15th Annual Tampa Pig Jig returns on October 17th — and this year’s lineup is HUGE!
Headlined by Diamond-certified country superstar Thomas Rhett, the stage will also feature incredible performances from Midland, Kameron Marlowe, Sister Hazel, and Cassidy Daniels.
Enter now for your chance to win your way in!
About the Tampa Pig Jig
The Tampa Pig Jig is an annual waterfront fundraiser held in downtown Tampa, combining
nationally-recognized live music, mouthwatering food, a corporate BBQ competition, cold drinks, and
family-friendly fun — all for a meaningful cause. Hosted by the HopeWill Foundation, a 501(c)(3)
nonprofit, the event raises funds for NephCure, the only organization solely dedicated to finding a cure
for rare, protein-spilling kidney diseases like FSGS (Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis) and Nephrotic
Syndrome, as well as other local nonprofit partners that support families navigating life-altering medical
challenges. Since its founding, the Tampa Pig Jig has raised more than $15 million, launched critical
kidney disease research efforts, and become NephCure’s largest annual fundraiser nationwide. To learn
more, visit tampapigjig.com
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/30-10/13/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/13/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 2
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Pig Jig
- Prize Value: $150
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Pig Jig