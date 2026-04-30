Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Bar to Open Seventh Location in Indianapolis

Blake Shelton sure is a busy guy. Aside from having a friendly competition with wife, Gwen Stefani, for ticket sales on their respective Las Vegas residencies on the same dates, and tending to their Oklahoma ranch, the “Austin” singer is also hustling, preparing to launch the seventh location of his bar, Ole Red.

Blake Shelton: “Here We Come Indy”

Since 2017, The Voice alum has been the proud co-owner of Ole Red, a bar, restaurant, and live music venue. In partnership with Ryman Hospitality Properties, a seventh location will open next year, this time in Indianapolis. Ole Red’s other branches include Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando, Gatlinburg, and Oklahoma; it’s first location and Shelton’s hometown.

In a press conference on Wednesday, April 29, Executive Chairman of Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) Colin Reed said, “Indianapolis is a market we have admired for some time, and we are thrilled to have a like-minded partner who shares our vision and is helping lead the continued evolution of the downtown entertainment district. We look forward to expanding the Ole Red brand and creating a best-in-class entertainment and hospitality destination for the Indianapolis community.”

Shelton, in a statement, added, “Man, the energy in this place is just unreal. Every time I come through, I catch myself thinking up reasons to hang around a little longer. You put a city together that loves sports and country music this much, well, that’s about as good as it gets for me. Here we come, Indy!”

Ole Red Indy

In an Instagram post, Ole Red shared the good news with the caption, “Indianapolis, y’all itchin’ to have a little fun? Blake Shelton is bringing his honky-tonk to the heartland. Say howdy to Ole Red Indy—opening in late 2027.”