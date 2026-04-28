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The Band Perry Releases ‘Buzzards’ as Second Single in Nine-Year Comeback

The Band Perry is back with another dose of dark country on “Buzzards,” the duo’s second single of 2026 and the follow-up to their February comeback track “Psychological.” The new…

Jennifer Eggleston
Max McNown and Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry perform at the Ryman Auditorium on April 01, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

The Band Perry is back with another dose of dark country on "Buzzards," the duo's second single of 2026 and the follow-up to their February comeback track "Psychological." The new release arrives on Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

The Band Perry now consists of Kimberly Perry and her husband, Johnny Costello, following the departures of Kimberly's brothers, Neil Perry and Reid Perry. The titles the duo has chosen this year — "Psychological" and now "Buzzards" — mark a deliberate departure from the kind of songs typically heard on country radio.

Perry describes the new song as a gothic companion to one of the group's signature tracks. "Buzzards is 'Better Dig Two's crazy cousin — same bloodline, but born in 2026," Kimberly Perry says. "It's about the omens: the ones in the house, and the ones written in the sky. The signs that love is already gone before you've said it out loud."

The accompanying video leans into the song's ominous imagery. "In the video I'm playing Love's Widow, Johnny's playing Love's Undertaker, and Love — of course — is playing the roadkill. Can't you see them buzzards flying?" she adds.

The Band Perry takes their Psycho Rodeo Tour to New Philadelphia, Ohio, on Friday, ahead of their return to CMA Fest's main stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in June.

Johnny Costellokimberly perryThe Band Perry
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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