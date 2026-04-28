Ohio Goes Wild: Luke Combs Draws Nearly 100,000 Fans

Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Luke Combs proved he’s no fluke. After opening his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour with a record-breaking 70,921 fans, the biggest crowd in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Combs has done it again. This time, his tour stop is in Ohio.

Luke Combs Broke Another Attendance Record

Proving himself to be one of country music’s biggest draws, Combs broke another attendance record when nearly 100,000 fans flocked to see him. His Ohio stop felt more like a full-blown music festival than a single tour venue.

The record-breaking turnout marks one of the largest crowds of Combs’ career as fans flooded the Ohio Stadium. His April 25 show, with 97,367 concertgoers, is now the record holder for the largest single-night concert attendance at the said venue. The previous record was Pink Floyd’s 1994 show, which packed 75,245 people.

In a fan-shared video on TikTok, the North Carolina native thanked the fans who came to see him and acknowledged the record-breaking attendance. “Give yourselves a round of applause. Maybe the biggest show I’ve ever done. Maybe the biggest show I’ll ever do.”

One of the Good Guys

Aside from his unbelievable talent, one of the reasons why Combs has a large following is that he’s one of the good guys. He’s constantly giving back; in fact, for his current tour, he even came up with an initiative to help a local charity for every city he visits with his “Packs for Purpose.”

Combs also assures his fans that he will keep his concert tickets affordable and how indebted he is to them by letting him do what he loves to do. “They are the reason that I’m here. They’re the reason that I get to do my job. There is no show without them. There are no records without them. There’s no nothing without them. My kids don’t eat without them. I don’t have a car without them. My life is … They are my boss, ultimately.”

He added that it is his privilege to play for them, not the other way around. “I would let the crowd know it’s like, ‘Hey, when you’re at a show, you’re not here to see me. I’m here to play for you. That’s my job. I’m doing my job tonight. You don’t get to see me. I get to play for you.’”