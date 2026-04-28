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Enter To Win The Gold & Diamond Source Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gift Certificate from Gold and Diamond Source and qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Certificate. Celebrate the season of…

smckenzie
12 Days Of Christmas

Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gift Certificate from Gold and Diamond Source and qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Certificate.

Celebrate the season of LOVE! We’ve partnered with Gold & Diamond Source to give three lucky winners a $250 Gift Certificate a little something extra special for that special someone! Thanks again to our sponsors at Gold & Diamond Source

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/28-5/7/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/7/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Qualifying Winners Are Being Selected: 3
  • How Many Grand Prize Winner Being selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A $250 Gift Certificate to Gold & Diamond Source
  • Prize Value:$250
  • What is The Grand Prize: $2,000.00 Gift Certificate to Gold & Diamond Source
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: Gold & Diamond Source

Click HERE for general rules

*This is a multi-station promotion. All entries will be combined from WLLD, WQYK, WRBQ, WYUU and then winners will be selected at random. There will be 3 qualifying winners selected per station mentioned above, totaling 12 total qualifying winners (Each receiving a $250 Gift Certificate to Gold & Diamond Source). Of those 12 qualifying winners a Grand Prize winner will be selected at random. *

Gold & Diamond Source
smckenzieWriter
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