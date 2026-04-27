Tom Hanks Spotted at Stagecoach Enjoying Son’s Set

We love a father stanning his son. During the recent Stagecoach, fans quickly spotted Tom Hanks among the crowd, enjoying the festival’s music and good vibes. The Catch If Me You Can actor isn’t at Stagecoach randomly; he’s there to give support to his son Chet and his band, Something Out West.

Tom Hanks Attends Stagecoach 2026

In a video shared on Instagram, festivalgoer Keren Ashri spotted Hanks in the Toyota Music Den on Saturday, April 25, watching the band Something Out West, comprising his son Chet, and Drew Arthur, performing “You Better Run.” The song’s music video famously recreated Hanks’ iconic movie, Forrest Gump.

Chet and Drew, formerly known as the musical duo FTRZ met in 2016. Two years later, they released “Models” and “NowhereLand” and the EP Ocean Park. In 2020, they changed their name to Something Out West and dropped two tracks, “Harley” and “Ticket Out My Head.”

Ashri told PEOPLE Magazine, “10 minutes into the show, I noticed him and freaked out, honestly. I couldn’t believe he was standing right there next to me! He was enjoying watching his son.”

Keepin’ it Casual

Hanks tried not to draw too much attention to himself and kept it casual by wearing blue jeans, a jacket, and a hat. Still, when the jig was up, Hanks was gracious enough to interact with fans.