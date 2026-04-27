Madden Metcalf is the new country artist everyone is talking about. He just released a new EP called "Saltwater Southern" and it is good. I was lucky to sit down with him recently and hear some new songs and meet the Florida Crabber Shaking up country music.

After listening to his EP, I could tell he was a fan of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffet and those Florida, beach type artists. He has that sound what some call, Gulf Coast Country. Especially on his new song called Kinda Paradise.

Like most of the artists today, he was discovered on social media. He posted some videos of him singing some of his songs and all of a sudden, he finds out his videos are going viral. He has only been doing this a short time and already his new record label, MCA is working is songs to country radio.

Madden Metcalf is a 20 year old from Panacea, FL, a fishing town where he worked on fishing and crab boats. He also worked at the local seafood restaurant. You can hear all of that in his music. From the lyrics to the melody, his upbringing is a big part of his sound.

Music

The EP Saltwater Southern has 5 songs that any Floridian would love. Kinda Paradise is the first song on the EP that sounds like Kenny and Jimmy Buffet wrote it. Young Loretta is the second song that Madden said was his favorite song on the EP. He said the fans react to that song the most during the shows. You can also tell that he loves to sing the song Long John Silver - a song about getting drunk with a bunch of friends while fishing. Looks like his label MCA is picking Like My Hometown for his first radio single. This song fits him perfect.

Interview

It was refreshing to chat with him and get to know him more and how fast he has been working lately. I also had some fun during our interview and asked him some random quick questions. What is the best fish to eat, the biggest fish he has ever caught and if he likes eating Oysters or not. Since he worked on a fishing boat, I figured the best question to ask was "what is the best bait to use" - he wasn't so excited about sharing his secrets, but he did share one type that was good. You'll have to listen to the interview to find out exactly what it is.

Madden recently played The Ryman in Nashville with some other big names during a seminar for radio people. He talked about how crazy it was to be on the same stage at Vince Gill and Keith Urban. He said a bunch of artists came out on stage to sing one song, and he had to follow Jon Pardi and he was so nervous.