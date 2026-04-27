Listen To Your Morning Krewe & KC For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Chase Rice Tickets

99.5 QYK is sending you to see Chase Rice live at the Tropicana Field on May 2nd as part of the Rays Concert Series! Listen all week at 8:20 AM and 4:20 PM for your chance to win!

Chase Rice is one of country music’s most dynamic performers, known for blending country, rock, and high-energy live shows that keep fans on their feet. He broke out with his debut album Ignite the Night, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, fueled by hits like “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” Since then, he’s continued to evolve his sound, earning a reputation for authentic songwriting and electric performances.