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Listen To Your Morning Krewe & KC For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Chase Rice Tickets

99.5 QYK is sending you to see Chase Rice live at the Tropicana Field on May 2nd as part of the Rays Concert Series! Listen all week at 8:20 AM…

smckenzie

99.5 QYK is sending you to see Chase Rice live at the Tropicana Field on May 2nd as part of the Rays Concert Series! Listen all week at 8:20 AM and 4:20 PM for your chance to win!

About Chase Rice

Chase Rice is one of country music’s most dynamic performers, known for blending country, rock, and high-energy live shows that keep fans on their feet. He broke out with his debut album Ignite the Night, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, fueled by hits like “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” Since then, he’s continued to evolve his sound, earning a reputation for authentic songwriting and electric performances.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/27-5/1/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/27-5/1/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Chase Rice at Tropicana Field on May 2, 26.
  • Prize Value: $35
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Tampa Bay Rays
Chase Rice
smckenzieWriter
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