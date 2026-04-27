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Tampa Bay’s Hometown Morning Krewe’s Kash

THE MORNING KREWE’S CASH IS BACK ON MONDAY APRIL 6TH WITH MORE CHANCE FOR YOU TO WIN A THOUSAND DOLLARS ($1,000)!  HEAR ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS WEEK ON…

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cash

THE MORNING KREWE'S CASH IS BACK ON MONDAY APRIL 6TH WITH MORE CHANCE FOR YOU TO WIN A THOUSAND DOLLARS ($1,000)!  HEAR ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS WEEK ON 99.5 QYK. 

WQYK has your chance to win $1000 five times a day!

Listen each weekday from Monday, April 6th through Friday, May 8th for the multi-city keyword at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm & 5pm!   

When you hear the nationwide keyword, text it to 4-5-9-1-1 to enter for a chance to win $1,000!

$1,000 Cash-In is delivered by Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys

National Cash Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This is a multi-city contest. Must be 18 years or older to play. 

Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to end. By texting to enter, you expressly consent to the receipt of a reply message confirming your entry.

Cash 5Cash ContestCash Giveaway
smckenzieWriter
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