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Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Red Clay Strays

Get ready for an unforgettable night of raw, Southern soul — because we’re sending you to see Red Clay Strays live! They’re bringing their signature blend of country, rock, and…

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Get ready for an unforgettable night of raw, Southern soul — because we’re sending you to see Red Clay Strays live!

They’re bringing their signature blend of country, rock, and blues to the Kia Center on October 14, 2026 — and you could be there on us.

Known for their gritty sound and powerful live performances, The Red Clay Strays are one of the fastest-rising acts in country/rock right now. If you love authentic, high-energy shows, this is one you don’t want to miss.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/27-5/1/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/1/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Red Clay Strays @ Kia Center 10/14/26
  • Prize Value: $40
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: AEG Presents
Red Clay Stray
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