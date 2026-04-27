Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Red Clay Strays

Get ready for an unforgettable night of raw, Southern soul — because we’re sending you to see Red Clay Strays live!

They’re bringing their signature blend of country, rock, and blues to the Kia Center on October 14, 2026 — and you could be there on us.

Known for their gritty sound and powerful live performances, The Red Clay Strays are one of the fastest-rising acts in country/rock right now. If you love authentic, high-energy shows, this is one you don’t want to miss.

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