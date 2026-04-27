Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Red Clay Strays

Get ready for an unforgettable night of raw, Southern soul — because we’re sending you to see Red Clay Strays live!
They’re bringing their signature blend of country, rock, and blues to the Kia Center on October 14, 2026 — and you could be there on us.
Known for their gritty sound and powerful live performances, The Red Clay Strays are one of the fastest-rising acts in country/rock right now. If you love authentic, high-energy shows, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/27-5/1/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/1/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Red Clay Strays @ Kia Center 10/14/26
- Prize Value: $40
- Who Is Providing The Prize: AEG Presents