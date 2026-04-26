This Day in Country History: April 26

From music festivals to major record certifications, from the death of a legendary singer to the release of a Johnny Cash album, April 26 was a monumental day for country music. The world said goodbye to George Jones on this day, and Eric Church gave a surprising and somewhat controversial performance at the Stagecoach music festival on April 26.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton had milestones on April 26, including:

2014: Willie Nelson was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. Nelson was one of the first performers to play Austin City Limits in 1974 and has a long history of playing this TV show held at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

Willie Nelson was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. Nelson was one of the first performers to play Austin City Limits in 1974 and has a long history of playing this TV show held at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. 2018: Chris Stapleton had a milestone day with several certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). "Tennessee Whiskey" received a 4x Platinum, "Parachute," "Broken Halos," and "Fire Away" received Platinum certifications. In addition, his album From a Room: Volume 1 received a Platinum certification on this date.

Cultural Milestones

These were April 26's cultural milestones for Johnny Cash and Sara Evans:

1994: The late Johnny Cash released the first of his American Recordings. This series of albums, produced by heavy metal and rap producer Rick Rubin, had songs that Cash recorded solo in his log cabin studio in Tennessee. These recordings brought Cash renewed fame before he died in 2003.

The late Johnny Cash released the first of his American Recordings. This series of albums, produced by heavy metal and rap producer Rick Rubin, had songs that Cash recorded solo in his log cabin studio in Tennessee. These recordings brought Cash renewed fame before he died in 2003. 2016: The "My Heart Can't Tell You No" singer Sara Evans headlined the Symphony Fashion Show in conjunction with the Nashville Symphony. Proceeds from this benefit went to the symphony's community and education programs.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Record certifications and music festivals for April 26 included:

2019: The RIAA gave Brett Eldredge's "The Long Way" a Platinum certification and High Valley's "She's With Me" a Gold certification. In addition, Dan + Shay received a 2x Platinum for "Speechless" and a 3x Platinum for "Tequila."

The RIAA gave Brett Eldredge's "The Long Way" a Platinum certification and High Valley's "She's With Me" a Gold certification. In addition, Dan + Shay received a 2x Platinum for "Speechless" and a 3x Platinum for "Tequila." 2024: Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Elle King, and Dwight Yoakam were the big draws at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California. Other notable performers included Carin Leon, Paul Cauthen, and Shane Smith & the Saints.

Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Elle King, and Dwight Yoakam were the big draws at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California. Other notable performers included Carin Leon, Paul Cauthen, and Shane Smith & the Saints. 2025: At the annual Stagecoach festival, Jelly Roll, Sturgill Simpson, and Nelly were the main headliners. Ashley McBryde, Shaboozey, and many others also took the stage.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes for country music on April 26 included:

2013: George Jones, known for songs like "The Grand Tour," “When The Grass Grows Over Me," and “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” died at the age of 81. Jones was one of the most influential country music artists, and in 2008, he received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement.

George Jones, known for songs like "The Grand Tour," “When The Grass Grows Over Me," and “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” died at the age of 81. Jones was one of the most influential country music artists, and in 2008, he received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement. 2024: Country rocker Eric Church stunned fans at the Stagecoach music festival by performing a gospel set with a full gospel choir. During his eclectic set, he weaved secular favorites with profanity-laced songs by Tupac and Snoop Dogg.