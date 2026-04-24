Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Tim McGraw

99.5 QYK has your shot to see Tim McGraw live on the Pawn Shop Guitar Tour at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 25th!
Listen all weekend to hear the keyword of the hour and text in for your chance to win a pair of tickets!
Don’t miss your chance to experience one of country’s biggest stars live — from classic hits to fan favorites, it’s a show you don’t want to miss.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Text To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/24-4/26/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/27/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw at MIDFL AMP on September 25th
- Prize Value: $31.75
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation