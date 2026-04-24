Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Tim McGraw

99.5 QYK has your shot to see Tim McGraw live on the Pawn Shop Guitar Tour at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 25th!

Listen all weekend to hear the keyword of the hour and text in for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of country’s biggest stars live — from classic hits to fan favorites, it’s a show you don’t want to miss.

Contest Rules: