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Morgan Wallen Shares How Pivotal ‘Chasin’ You’ is to His Songwriting

Every artist has one defining moment in their career. For Morgan Wallen it was while writing “Chasin’ You.” The 32-year-old singer opened up about just how pivotal the track has been to his…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Morgan Wallen performs onstage for night one of his One Night At A Time tour at Neyland Stadium
Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Every artist has one defining moment in their career. For Morgan Wallen it was while writing “Chasin’ You.” The 32-year-old singer opened up about just how pivotal the track has been to his songwriting journey, calling it a turning point that gave him the confidence to continue writing songs. 

Morgan Wallen on Writing “Chasin’ You” 

Released in 2019, Wallen revealed the song has been in his back pocket for a few years after finishing co-writing it with Craig Wiseman and Jamie Moore around 2016 and 2017. The track climbed the No. 1 spot at Country Radio in 2020, making it his third hit. Wallen might be already used to getting chart toppers now, but this wasn’t the case when he was just starting. He revealed to another country music artists ERNEST that if it weren’t for “Chasin’ You,” he would not have continued working on his craft. 

“I was so young, especially with songwriting.” Wallen said. “I had been doing it two or three years. You know, it's a decent amount of time, but I've never had any sort of actual guidance when it comes to writing songs...That song for me really gave me confidence to keep writing”. 

The Perfect Song 

The Tennessee native even felt the track was his first “perfect” song. “I thought, ‘That's a song’. There's nothing missing here, there's nothing I would change, there's nothing I wish that I would've done different. We really wrote that song”. 

He then went to praise the songwriting skills of Wiseman. “I've never written with anyone that really writes the way he does...He'll sit there and then throw out a bunch of stuff and you're like, ‘Ah, that's probably not it’, and he'll just go smoke a cigar like you said and he'll come back and have it”. 

Listen to “Chasin’ You” below. 

Morgan Wallen - Chasin' You (Dream Video)
Morgan Wallen
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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