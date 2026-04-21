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Morgan Wallen to Give Back to His Old High School

Morgan Wallen is giving back to his roots in a meaningful way. The country superstar is set to send a generous donation to his old high school to help upgrade its baseball…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen is giving back to his roots in a meaningful way. The country superstar is set to send a generous donation to his old high school to help upgrade its baseball field.  

Reports confirm that the 32-year-old singer will donate $1.2 million to Gibbs High School in Corryton, Tennessee. Once approved by the Knox County Commission, the donation will be used to transform the old baseball field into a “versatile, state-of-the-art multi-use athletic field.”  

Wallen was part of the school’s baseball team as a pitcher and shortstop. Last year, the school renamed the baseball field the Morgan Wallen Field.  

The Morgan Wallen Foundation  

The donation will be made through The Morgan Wallen Foundation. The foundation, which supports sports and music programs for youth and communities in need, receives $3 from every concert ticket and other donations. Wallen recently received backlash for the price of his tickets. But now it makes sense, seeing he’s donating part of the proceeds to causes he supports.  

What’s Next for Him?  

Wallen is currently on his Still The Problem Tour, which kicked off in Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, April 10. The tour will have the Tennessee native travel across 12 U.S. cities and perform in major venues. From Las Vegas, Indianapolis, to Denver, Chicago, and Baltimore.   

In his Alabama show, he brought tour opener Ella Langley to share the stage with him and performed their duet “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” scheduled to drop on Friday, April 24. 

Morgan Wallen
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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