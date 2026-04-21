Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Hardy

Don’t miss your chance to see HARDY on THE Country! Country! Tour! at the Kia Center on April 26th. Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets.
From hard-hitting anthems to chart-topping hits, HARDY delivers a live show that’s loud, high-energy, and unforgettable. Plus joined by incredible support from Mitchell Tenpenny and McCoy More- Now’s your shot to be there on us.
📅 EVENT DETAILS:
Artist: HARDY
Tour: Hard Country Tour
Date: Saturday, April 26
Venue: Kia Center
Location: Orlando, FL
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/21-4/24/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/24/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Hardy at Kia Center on April 26, 2026
- Prize Value: $55.75
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation