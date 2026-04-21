Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Hardy

Don’t miss your chance to see HARDY on THE Country! Country! Tour! at the Kia Center on April 26th . Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

From hard-hitting anthems to chart-topping hits, HARDY delivers a live show that’s loud, high-energy, and unforgettable. Plus joined by incredible support from Mitchell Tenpenny and McCoy More- Now’s your shot to be there on us.