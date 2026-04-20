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Listen To Your Morning Krewe For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Pig Jig

Don’t miss one of Tampa’s biggest traditions as the 15th Annual Tampa Pig Jig returns on October 17th — and this year’s lineup is HUGE! Headlined by Diamond-certified country superstar…

smckenzie

Don’t miss one of Tampa’s biggest traditions as the 15th Annual Tampa Pig Jig returns on October 17th — and this year’s lineup is HUGE!

Headlined by Diamond-certified country superstar Thomas Rhett, the stage will also feature incredible performances from Midland, Kameron Marlowe, Sister Hazel, and Cassidy Daniels.

Listen all week long at 8:20 A. M. for your chance to win your way in!

About the Tampa Pig Jig
The Tampa Pig Jig is an annual waterfront fundraiser held in downtown Tampa, combining
nationally-recognized live music, mouthwatering food, a corporate BBQ competition, cold drinks, and
family-friendly fun — all for a meaningful cause. Hosted by the HopeWill Foundation, a 501(c)(3)
nonprofit, the event raises funds for NephCure, the only organization solely dedicated to finding a cure
for rare, protein-spilling kidney diseases like FSGS (Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis) and Nephrotic
Syndrome, as well as other local nonprofit partners that support families navigating life-altering medical
challenges. Since its founding, the Tampa Pig Jig has raised more than $15 million, launched critical
kidney disease research efforts, and become NephCure’s largest annual fundraiser nationwide. To learn
more, visit tampapigjig.com

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/20-4/24/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/20-4/24/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Pig Jig
  • Prize Value: $150
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Pig Jig

Pig Jig
smckenzieWriter
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