Listen To KC For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Kid Rock

Get ready, Tampa! Kid Rock is bringing his high-energy, genre-blending show to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 30th — and it’s going to be one wild night. 99.5 QYK has your chance to win a pair of tickets! Listen all week to KC at 4:20P.M. for the queue to call!
Known for smashing together rock, country, and hip-hop, Kid Rock delivers a live performance packed with fan-favorite hits, raw energy, and nonstop entertainment. From anthems like “Bawitdaba” to “All Summer Long,” you won’t want to miss this electrifying show under the stars.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/20-4/24/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/20-4/24/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Kid Rock at MidFL Amp on May 30th, 2026
- Prize Value: $71.00
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation