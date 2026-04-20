Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Listen To KC For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Kid Rock

Get ready, Tampa! Kid Rock is bringing his high-energy, genre-blending show to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 30th — and it’s going to be one wild night. 99.5 QYK…

smckenzie

Get ready, Tampa! Kid Rock is bringing his high-energy, genre-blending show to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 30th — and it’s going to be one wild night. 99.5 QYK has your chance to win a pair of tickets! Listen all week to KC at 4:20P.M. for the queue to call!

Known for smashing together rock, country, and hip-hop, Kid Rock delivers a live performance packed with fan-favorite hits, raw energy, and nonstop entertainment. From anthems like “Bawitdaba” to “All Summer Long,” you won’t want to miss this electrifying show under the stars.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/20-4/24/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/20-4/24/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Kid Rock at MidFL Amp on May 30th, 2026
  • Prize Value: $71.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Kid Rock
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Listen To Your Morning Krewe For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Pig Jig
ContestsListen To Your Morning Krewe For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Pig Jigsmckenzie
Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Florida Aquarium
ContestsListen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Florida Aquariumsmckenzie
Made for Mom Sweepstakes 🎀
ContestsMade for Mom Sweepstakes 🎀Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect