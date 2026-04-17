Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is bringing his powerhouse voice and unforgettable hits to Raymond James Stadium on June 13, 2026, and 99.5 QYK has your chance to be there!

This can’t-miss night of country music also features special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone, making it one epic summer show.

👉 Listen all weekend for the Keyword and text for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience Chris Stapleton live under the lights at Raymond James Stadium.

Contest Rules: