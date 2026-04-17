Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is bringing his powerhouse voice and unforgettable hits to Raymond James Stadium on June 13, 2026, and 99.5 QYK has your chance to be there!
This can’t-miss night of country music also features special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone, making it one epic summer show.
👉 Listen all weekend for the Keyword and text for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience Chris Stapleton live under the lights at Raymond James Stadium.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Text To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/17-4/19/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/20/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton at Raymond James on June 13th
- Prize Value: $99.75
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation