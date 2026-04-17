Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is bringing his powerhouse voice and unforgettable hits to Raymond James Stadium on June 13, 2026, and 99.5 QYK has your chance to be there! This can’t-miss night…

smckenzie

Chris Stapleton is bringing his powerhouse voice and unforgettable hits to Raymond James Stadium on June 13, 2026, and 99.5 QYK has your chance to be there!

This can’t-miss night of country music also features special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone, making it one epic summer show.

👉 Listen all weekend for the Keyword and text for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience Chris Stapleton live under the lights at Raymond James Stadium.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/17-4/19/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/20/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton at Raymond James on June 13th
  • Prize Value: $99.75
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Chris Stapelton
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
KC Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Hardy
ContestsKC Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Hardysmckenzie
Your Morning Krewe Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Locash
ContestsYour Morning Krewe Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Locashsmckenzie
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Willie Nelson
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Willie Nelsonsmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect