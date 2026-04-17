Jon Pardi Releases ‘Boots Off’ Music Video Featuring Wife Summer

Jon Pardi has released the music video for "Boots Off," the latest single from his fifth studio album, Honkytonk Hollywood. Directed by Jim Wright and out via MCA Nashville, the clip features Pardi alongside his wife, Summer, for a sequin-clad night on the town that ends with boots on the hotel room floor.

Performance footage is interspersed with glimpses of the married couple dancing and laughing together throughout the night. It marks the latest in a series of on-screen collaborations between the two. Summer previously appeared in Pardi's music videos for the 2019 single "Heartache Medication" and for "Cowboys and Plowboys," a 2024 collaboration with Luke Bryan.

Pardi and Summer married in November 2020 and have since welcomed two daughters, Presley Fawn, born in February 2023, and Sienna Grace, born in July 2024.

Co-written by Pardi, Luke Laird, and Wyatt McCubbin, "Boots Off" is climbing the Top 30 at radio. MusicRow praised the track for its rollicking rhythm, snappy production, and sly lyric. The song is one of 17 tracks on Honkytonk Hollywood, released in April 2025, which also includes "Friday Night Heartbreaker," "She Drives Away," and the title track.

Pardi's Honkytonk Hollywood Tour 2026 is well underway, spanning the United States and the United Kingdom. The run includes cities across Louisiana, South Carolina, and Kentucky before crossing the Atlantic for major UK shows in May. The UK leg opens May 15 in London at the Highways Festival at Royal Albert Hall, followed by stops in Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Belfast. Canadian festival appearances include the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary and the Lasso Music Festival in Montreal. Special guests Randall King, Ashley Cooke, and Zach John King join on select dates.

Pardi has earned four Top 5 albums on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, four platinum-certified No. 1 singles on the Country Airplay chart, and six headlining North American tours since 2014. His catalog has accumulated billions of streams.