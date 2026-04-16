Riley Green Gets Real About the Part of Fame He Doesn’t Enjoy

Fame might look good on paper, but according to Riley Green, it’s not exactly his favorite part of the job. The country star recently opened up about life in the spotlight, especially the part he can do without.

Riley Green: “I Don’t Love the Speculation”

In a refreshingly honest moment, Green admitted that there’s an aspect of fame he still struggles with. With his undeniable good looks and cowboy swagger (he is, after all, PEOPLE Magazine’s “Sexiest Country Star” and his recent venture into acting, it seems Green is also being known as a celebrity heartthrob with a prolific love life and as a singer-songwriter. Obviously, he’s appealing to a certain demographic. One social media user even commented on his post about the Marshals teaser introducing his character, Garrett: “Female viewership just went up by 3000%.”

In an interview with Holler Country, Green admits he isn’t bothered whether people knew him because of his celebrity status, since he believes it does not affect his being an artist. “I don't think it takes it away. Because I think probably the ‘celebrity,’ or whatever you want to call it...that attention that I get is a completely different demographic, as opposed to what I call a ‘song person’… where you listen to a song for the story, or you appreciate this song for the song.”

Of course, if he had his way, he’d want to be known for his songs. “In a weird way, it's kind of nice to have both [demographics] a little bit. Even though I don't love the speculation and reading so much about myself on the internet, that's pretty mad.”

Still, what matters to him is that his songs reach their intended audience. “But at the same time, if an article about me leads to somebody finding my music, and one of those songs touches somebody in a way, I guess it's worth it.”

What’s Next for Him?