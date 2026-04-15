The Chicks to Perform at Hard Rock’s Etess Arena This Summer

The Chicks are heading back to the stage this summer for a highly anticipated concert at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The show is set for Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m.

The Chicks are the best-selling female band in U.S. history, with more than 30.5 million albums sold and 13 GRAMMY Awards to their name. The trio — Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer — returns following a hiatus that has generated significant excitement among country fans along the East Coast, eager to experience their acclaimed live performances.

The Chicks have built an incredible legacy as the only female artists to have multiple diamond-selling releases (10 million albums sold). Their many classic hits include “Wide Open Spaces,” “Goodbye Earl,” and “Not Ready to Make Nice,” which are just a few of the songs you can expect to hear on tour, along with some of the songs from their critically acclaimed 2020 album Gaslighter, featuring bold and introspective songwriting.

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena offers a premier concert experience with an intimate atmosphere and excellent sightlines, whether guests choose floor seating or elevated sections. The night can extend beyond the show with dining at The Yard at Bally's, drinks, and casino action nearby along the Boardwalk.