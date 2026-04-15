Carrie Underwood Congratulates ‘American Idol’ Top 11 with Gifts and Handwritten Notes

Carrie Underwood, American Idol winner turned judge, recently took a moment to celebrate the current Top 11 contestants of the reality singing competition. She didn’t just send the participants a quick and impersonal “congrats” and call it a day. One of the show's most successful alumnae went out of her way to congratulate the victors.

Carrie Underwood is One Thoughtful Queen

Despite being booed for her critique, the “Before He Cheats” singer showed she is just looking out for these young hopefuls and that she is thoughtful. Not just with her professional advice, but also with material gifts.

In a recent Facebook post, contestant Hannah Harper shared the generous gift she received from Underwood. “Didn't think my first piece of Tiffany & Co. jewelry would come from Carrie Underwood,” Harper wrote.

“But truly, the part that got me the most was the handwritten note," she continued. "That meant more than anything. Just her taking the time to do that… it says everything about who she is. Y’all, she’s as down-to-earth and genuine as they come. Just a good, kind human. I love her dearly,” the 25-year-old Top 11 contender said.

The Oklahoma native was moved during Harper’s initial audition when she sang an original song about what many mothers, even Underwood herself, can relate to: postpartum depression.

Keyla Richardson, another Top 11 victor, also shared on her Instagram the gift and note she received from Underwood. Richardson wrote in the caption, “Your kindness and generosity mean more than words can express. The fact that you took the time to bless someone like that speaks to the incredible woman and class act that you are. American Idol gave us all a gift when it gave us YOU, and your legacy continues to inspire every artist who walks through those doors.”

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