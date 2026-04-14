HARDY Announces Two-Night Halloween Shows in Nashville With McCoy Moore, Kasey Tyndall, Sikarus

HARDY has announced "HARDY HALLOWEEN," a two-night celebration set for Oct. 29-30, 2026, at The Truth in Nashville. McCoy Moore will perform both nights, with Kasey Tyndall joining the bill on Oct. 29 and Sikarus set for Oct. 30.

HARDY teased the announcement on Instagram with a video featuring horror mask imagery set to "We're All Gonna Die," a track from his COUNTRY! COUNTRY! project, building early anticipation ahead of the event.

The shows arrive on the heels of HARDY's high-profile collaboration with Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen on "McArthur." Co-written by HARDY alongside Jameson Rogers, Josh Thompson, and Chase McGill, the song explores the passage of time and legacy across generations.