Your Morning Krewe Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Locash

99.5 WQYK is sending you to see LoCash LIVE at Sprowls Horizon Sports Park on April 17, 2026!

ABOUT LOCASH:

LOCASH (Chris Lucas & Preston Brust) are known for bringing feel-good country vibes and high-energy performances everywhere they go.

Broke through with their smash hit “I Love This Life”

Scored multiple No. 1 songs including “I Know Somebody” and “One Big Country Song”

Known for blending country, pop, and rock influences into a sound that’s fun, upbeat, and made for live shows

Before forming LOCASH, the duo were also hit songwriters, penning tracks for artists like Keith Urban and Tim McGraw.

📍 EVENT DETAILS:

📅 April 17, 2026

📍 Sprowls Horizon Sports Park



Contest Rules: