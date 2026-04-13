Your Morning Krewe Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Locash

99.5 WQYK is sending you to see LoCash LIVE at Sprowls Horizon Sports Park on April 17, 2026!
ABOUT LOCASH:
LOCASH (Chris Lucas & Preston Brust) are known for bringing feel-good country vibes and high-energy performances everywhere they go.
- Broke through with their smash hit “I Love This Life”
- Scored multiple No. 1 songs including “I Know Somebody” and “One Big Country Song”
- Known for blending country, pop, and rock influences into a sound that’s fun, upbeat, and made for live shows
Before forming LOCASH, the duo were also hit songwriters, penning tracks for artists like Keith Urban and Tim McGraw.
📍 EVENT DETAILS:
📅 April 17, 2026
📍 Sprowls Horizon Sports Park
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/13-4/7/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/13-4/7/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Locash @ Sprowls Horizon Sports Park on April 17, 2026
- Prize Value: $60
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Station