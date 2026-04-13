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Your Morning Krewe Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Locash

99.5 WQYK is sending you to see LoCash LIVE at Sprowls Horizon Sports Park on April 17, 2026! ABOUT LOCASH: LOCASH (Chris Lucas & Preston Brust) are known for bringing…

smckenzie

99.5 WQYK is sending you to see LoCash LIVE at Sprowls Horizon Sports Park on April 17, 2026!

ABOUT LOCASH:

LOCASH (Chris Lucas & Preston Brust) are known for bringing feel-good country vibes and high-energy performances everywhere they go.

  • Broke through with their smash hit “I Love This Life”
  • Scored multiple No. 1 songs including “I Know Somebody” and “One Big Country Song”
  • Known for blending country, pop, and rock influences into a sound that’s fun, upbeat, and made for live shows

Before forming LOCASH, the duo were also hit songwriters, penning tracks for artists like Keith Urban and Tim McGraw.

📍 EVENT DETAILS:

📅 April 17, 2026
📍 Sprowls Horizon Sports Park

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/13-4/7/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/13-4/7/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Locash @ Sprowls Horizon Sports Park on April 17, 2026
  • Prize Value: $60
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Station
LOCASH
smckenzieWriter
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