Morgan Wallen’s ‘Still the Problem Tour’ Kickoff in Minneapolis

Country music’s bad boy and rulebreaker, Morgan Wallen, proved once again that even if he is still the problem, he sure knows how to wow a crowd. Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour kicked off in Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium last Friday, April 10, and it seems “The Way I Talk” singer made his concert tickets’ hefty price worth every penny.

Morgan Wallen’s Minneapolis Show Highlights

Here are the key moments at the Tennessee native’s Minneapolis show.

Walking Out with Jared Allen

Wallen continued his tradition of inviting a famous local to walk out with him with Lil Durk’s hit “Broadway Girls”, featuring Wallen playing in the background. For his Minneapolis show, he reached out to former Minnesota Viking and Hall of Famer Jared Allen. Spotting Allen with Wallen, the crowd understandably went wild.

Thomas Rhett Warms Up the Crowd

Since Thomas Rhett has been headlining his own shows, providing support to Wallen’s tour comes naturally to him; after all, he is scheduled to go on tour later this year for his THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR and a couple of stadium shows with Niall Horan. Rhett performed his signature hits, including “Make Me Wanna,” “Look What God Gave Her,” “Beautiful”, and “Die A Happy Man,” making all the ladies in attendance swoon.

Sad Love

Wallen’s catalog is unlike that of any country music artist since he didn’t have a shortage of sad love songs. During his Minneapolis show, The Voice alum performed his hits about love that is not meant to be with “Whiskey Glasses,” “You Proof,” “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” the tour’s namesake “I’m The Problem,” 20 Cigarettes”, and“Love Somebody.”

Visual Production

Most of his fans would be content to just stare at Wallen (especially the ladies). But of course, the Grammy Awards-nominated country crooner wanted to provide his fans with an experience to remember with high-tech visual production complete with pots spewing flame, fireworks, and light-up bracelets.