KC Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Hardy

We’re hooking you up with tickets to see HARDY LIVE at the Kia Center on April 25! Don’t miss your chance to experience one of country biggest hitmakers!

🎶 ABOUT HARDY:

HARDY (Michael Hardy) has quickly become one of the most exciting voices in country music, known for blending country storytelling with rock energy.

Wrote major hits for artists like Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and Florida Georgia Line

Broke out as an artist with songs like “One Beer,” “Wait in the Truck,” and “TRUCK BED”

Known for his high-energy, rock-driven live shows that bring a whole new edge to country

With chart-topping hits and a reputation for unforgettable performances, HARDY is redefining what country music can sound like.

👉 Expect loud guitars, big hooks, and a crowd that knows every word.

📍 EVENT DETAILS:

📅 April 25

📍 Kia Center

⏰ [7:00 PM]

Contest Rules: