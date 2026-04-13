KC Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Hardy

We’re hooking you up with tickets to see HARDY LIVE at the Kia Center on April 25! Don’t miss your chance to experience one of country biggest hitmakers!
🎶 ABOUT HARDY:
HARDY (Michael Hardy) has quickly become one of the most exciting voices in country music, known for blending country storytelling with rock energy.
- Wrote major hits for artists like Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and Florida Georgia Line
- Broke out as an artist with songs like “One Beer,” “Wait in the Truck,” and “TRUCK BED”
- Known for his high-energy, rock-driven live shows that bring a whole new edge to country
With chart-topping hits and a reputation for unforgettable performances, HARDY is redefining what country music can sound like.
👉 Expect loud guitars, big hooks, and a crowd that knows every word.
📍 EVENT DETAILS:
📅 April 25
📍 Kia Center
⏰ [7:00 PM]
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/3-4/17/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/3-4/17/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Hardy at Kia Center on April 25, 2026
- Prize Value: $39.75
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation