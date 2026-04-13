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Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Willie Nelson

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to experience this legendary artist live under the stars. Country music legend Willie Nelson is coming to The BayCare…

smckenzie

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to experience this legendary artist live under the stars.

Country music legend Willie Nelson is coming to The BayCare Sound on May 17, 2026 — and you could be there!

With a career spanning decades, Willie Nelson has become one of the most iconic voices in country music, delivering timeless classics like “On the Road Again,” “Always on My Mind,” and “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” His live performances are a celebration of music, storytelling, and true country spirit.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see Willie Nelson in an unforgettable night of music.

Enter today and get ready for a one-of-a-kind country experience!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/13-4/17/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/13-4/17/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Willie Nelson.
  • Prize Value: $65
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The BayCare Sound
Willie Nelson
smckenzieWriter
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