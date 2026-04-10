This Day in Country History: April 10

Some memorable events in country music history took place on April 10, including the 2006 Country Music Television Music Awards and the debut of The Judds docuseries on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On April 10, country music stars won music video awards and performed at the 2006 CMT Awards:

2006: The CMT Music Awards ceremony was held in Nashville, Tennessee. Carrie Underwood won Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Jesus, Take the Wheel," Keith Urban won Video of the Year for "Better Life," and Kenny Chesney won Male Video of the Year for "Who You'd Be Today."

The CMT Music Awards ceremony was held in Nashville, Tennessee. Carrie Underwood won Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Jesus, Take the Wheel," Keith Urban won Video of the Year for "Better Life," and Kenny Chesney won Male Video of the Year for "Who You'd Be Today." 2006: Performers at the CMT Music Awards included Keith Urban, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn, Gretchen Wilson, Faith Hill, and Carrie Underwood.

Performers at the CMT Music Awards included Keith Urban, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn, Gretchen Wilson, Faith Hill, and Carrie Underwood. 2011: The Judds debuted their documentary series, The Judds, on the Oprah Winfrey Network. This show followed Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna, and explored their relationship as they toured the U.S. and made music.

The Judds debuted their documentary series, The Judds, on the Oprah Winfrey Network. This show followed Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna, and explored their relationship as they toured the U.S. and made music. 2014: After turning from a rock star to a country music musician, Darius Rucker performed in Morgantown, West Virginia, on a stop for his True Believers Tour. He entertained the audience with his country hits "Alright" and "Come Back Song."

After turning from a rock star to a country music musician, Darius Rucker performed in Morgantown, West Virginia, on a stop for his True Believers Tour. He entertained the audience with his country hits "Alright" and "Come Back Song." 2016: A young Carrie Underwood, fresh off her win from Season 4 of American Idol, had a performance at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. She took a few minutes between her sets to acknowledge her time on American Idol.

Cultural Milestones

Country music industry legends were honored on April 10, and country artists held fundraiser events and celebrated music release anniversaries:

2012: Keith Urban hosted the benefit concert, We're All for the Hall, which he had rescheduled for medical reasons. The concert raised money for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Keith Urban hosted the benefit concert, We're All for the Hall, which he had rescheduled for medical reasons. The concert raised money for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. 2015: Montgomery Gentry were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. In addition, songwriter Larry Cordle and the Late Doc Hopkins and the Moonglows were also inducted, along with two members of the Backstreet Boys.

Montgomery Gentry were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. In addition, songwriter Larry Cordle and the Late Doc Hopkins and the Moonglows were also inducted, along with two members of the Backstreet Boys. 2022: Legendary country singer Tanya Tucker performed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of her smash hit "Delta Dawn." This was also a stop on Tucker's Hard Luck Tour.

Legendary country singer Tanya Tucker performed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of her smash hit "Delta Dawn." This was also a stop on Tucker's Hard Luck Tour. 2023: Tim McGraw held an intimate performance at the Franklin Theater in Franklin, Tennessee. The event, held in the round, was titled The Stories Behind the Songs and also featured three country music songwriters. This concert helped raise funds for the 21st Discovery Recovery Court, which helps end the cycle of addiction and crime in the local community.

Notable Recordings and Performances

2020: Bluegrass musician John Anderson's record label, Easy Eye Sound, released his song "Tuesday I'll Be Gone" with Blake Shelton.

Bluegrass musician John Anderson's record label, Easy Eye Sound, released his song "Tuesday I'll Be Gone" with Blake Shelton. 2025: Warner Music Nashville released Cody Johnson's "The Fall" to country radio.

Warner Music Nashville released Cody Johnson's "The Fall" to country radio. 2025: Columbia Records Nashville released Ty Myers' "Ends of the Earth" to radio. This song received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on August 1, 2025.

Columbia Records Nashville released Ty Myers' "Ends of the Earth" to radio. This song received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on August 1, 2025. 2025: Mercury/Republic/Big Loud released HARDY's "Favorite Country Song" to radio.

Mercury/Republic/Big Loud released HARDY's "Favorite Country Song" to radio. 2025: Kane Brown played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, as a stop on his The High Road Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 10 has witnessed some challenges in the country music industry due to illnesses, accidents, and deaths, including:

2016: Music writer and producer Robert Tubert died at the age of 90. Tubert was one of the founding members of the Nashville Songwriters Association International and wrote hits like Marty Robbins' "The Girl With Gardenias in Her Hair," Eddy Arnold's "Here Comes Heaven," and Sonny James' "You're the Only World I Know."

Music writer and producer Robert Tubert died at the age of 90. Tubert was one of the founding members of the Nashville Songwriters Association International and wrote hits like Marty Robbins' "The Girl With Gardenias in Her Hair," Eddy Arnold's "Here Comes Heaven," and Sonny James' "You're the Only World I Know." 2019: Earl Thomas Conley died at the age of 77. Conley had a slew of hits that he wrote and sang over his lucrative career, including "Don't Make It Easy for Me," "Tell Me Why," and "Silent Treatment." Blake Shelton wrote a heartfelt tribute to his late friend.

Earl Thomas Conley died at the age of 77. Conley had a slew of hits that he wrote and sang over his lucrative career, including "Don't Make It Easy for Me," "Tell Me Why," and "Silent Treatment." Blake Shelton wrote a heartfelt tribute to his late friend. 2003: Noel Fox, who was a bass singer for the Oak Ridge Boys, died after experiencing a series of strokes. He was 63 and is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters.

Noel Fox, who was a bass singer for the Oak Ridge Boys, died after experiencing a series of strokes. He was 63 and is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters. 2016: Three men from country music star Luke Bryan's crew were injured in a car accident near Odessa, New York. Two were trapped in the vehicle and needed paramedics to remove them with hydraulic rescue tools, and all three were taken to the hospital in a helicopter.

Three men from country music star Luke Bryan's crew were injured in a car accident near Odessa, New York. Two were trapped in the vehicle and needed paramedics to remove them with hydraulic rescue tools, and all three were taken to the hospital in a helicopter. 2020: Country music singer Sturgill Simpson tested positive for COVID-19. A doctor refused to test Simpson when he began exhibiting severe symptoms in March.