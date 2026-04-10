Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Post Malone & Jelly Roll

It’s a Text-to-Win Weekend, and we’re hooking you up with tickets to see Post Malone & Jelly Roll LIVE at Raymond James Stadium on May 29th, 2026

Listen to 99.5 QYK all weekend for the KEYWORD of the hour and text for your chance at being selected as a winner!

⭐ Post Malone

Born Austin Post, Post Malone is one of the biggest genre-blending artists in the world—effortlessly mixing hip-hop, pop, rock, and now country into his sound.

Broke out with “White Iverson” and quickly became a global superstar

Has sold 150+ million records in the U.S. alone

in the U.S. alone Known for massive hits like “Circles,” “Sunflower,” and “rockstar”

Holds multiple chart records and has numerous diamond-certified songs

🔥 Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) brings one of the realest, most emotional stories in music today.

Started in hip-hop and transitioned into country/rock

Blew up with “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favor”

Won multiple major awards and earned Grammy nominations

Known for raw lyrics about addiction, redemption, and second chances

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