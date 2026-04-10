Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Post Malone & Jelly Roll

It’s a Text-to-Win Weekend, and we’re hooking you up with tickets to see Post Malone & Jelly Roll LIVE at Raymond James Stadium on May 29th, 2026
Listen to 99.5 QYK all weekend for the KEYWORD of the hour and text for your chance at being selected as a winner!
⭐ Post Malone
Born Austin Post, Post Malone is one of the biggest genre-blending artists in the world—effortlessly mixing hip-hop, pop, rock, and now country into his sound.
- Broke out with “White Iverson” and quickly became a global superstar
- Has sold 150+ million records in the U.S. alone
- Known for massive hits like “Circles,” “Sunflower,” and “rockstar”
- Holds multiple chart records and has numerous diamond-certified songs
🔥 Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) brings one of the realest, most emotional stories in music today.
- Started in hip-hop and transitioned into country/rock
- Blew up with “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favor”
- Won multiple major awards and earned Grammy nominations
- Known for raw lyrics about addiction, redemption, and second chances
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Text To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/10-4/12/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/13/2006
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Post Malone & Jelly Roll on May 29th
- Prize Value: $62
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation