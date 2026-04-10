Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and Little Big Town Added to 61st ACM Awards Lineup

The Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced the next round of performers for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, including Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, and Miranda Lambert. They join previously announced performers Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green.

Musgraves makes her ACM Awards performance debut with a new song from her upcoming sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, out May 1. The album is previewed by lead single "Dry Spell," released alongside a music video co-directed by Musgraves and Hannah Lux Davis. The 13-song track list features collaborations with Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, and Gregory Alan Isakov.

The 61st ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240-plus countries and territories on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fans will also be able to watch on Twitch and other streaming apps.

Nominations for the 61st ACM Awards will be announced on Thursday, April 9, with more performances, presenters, ACM Awards Week events, and the host to be revealed in the coming weeks.