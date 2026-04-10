2026 ACM Awards Nominations: Female Artists Lead the Noms

Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star

The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations are in, and the female artists are completely dominating. This year’s 61st ACM Awards are led by powerhouse women, proving once again that this once male-dominated genre is currently and undeniably in its female-led era.

Female Artists Take Over the 2026 ACM Awards Nominations

The artist leading the nominations is none other than Megan Moroney, who scored an impressive nine nominations. Close behind is Miranda Lambert with eight, followed by Ella Langley, and Lainey Wilson, who is also set to perform, who each earned seven nods. This is the second year that a female has led the most nominations. Last year, it was Langley with eight nods.

One of Moroney’s categories is Entertainer of the Year, where she faced strict competition. She’s up against eighth-time nominee Chris Stapleton, who won in 2023. Luke Combs is also nominated again this year for the seventh time, but has yet to win. If he is to win this year, he’ll complete the ACM’s Triple Crown after winning New Male Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

Here are the complete nominations for the 2026 ACM Awards.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Group of the Year

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

Album of the Year

Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top

Cherry Valley – Carter Faith

Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

Song of the Year

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Visual Media of the Year

“6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Cuckoo” - Stephen Wilson, Jr.

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Music Event of the Year

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Amen” – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green feat. Ella Langley

“Trailblazer” – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

Tucker Wetmore

New Female Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts