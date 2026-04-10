2026 ACM Awards Nominations: Female Artists Lead the Noms
The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations are in, and the female artists are completely dominating. This year’s 61st ACM Awards are led by powerhouse women, proving once again…
The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations are in, and the female artists are completely dominating. This year’s 61st ACM Awards are led by powerhouse women, proving once again that this once male-dominated genre is currently and undeniably in its female-led era.
Female Artists Take Over the 2026 ACM Awards Nominations
The artist leading the nominations is none other than Megan Moroney, who scored an impressive nine nominations. Close behind is Miranda Lambert with eight, followed by Ella Langley, and Lainey Wilson, who is also set to perform, who each earned seven nods. This is the second year that a female has led the most nominations. Last year, it was Langley with eight nods.
One of Moroney’s categories is Entertainer of the Year, where she faced strict competition. She’s up against eighth-time nominee Chris Stapleton, who won in 2023. Luke Combs is also nominated again this year for the seventh time, but has yet to win. If he is to win this year, he’ll complete the ACM’s Triple Crown after winning New Male Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.
Here are the complete nominations for the 2026 ACM Awards.
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Megan Moroney
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
Group of the Year
- 49 Winchester
- Flatland Cavalry
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Thelma & James
Album of the Year
- Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top
- Cherry Valley – Carter Faith
- Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green
- I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
- Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum
Song of the Year
- “A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
- “Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- “I Never Lie” – Zach Top
- “Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
- “6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- “I Never Lie” – Zach Top
- “The Fall” – Cody Johnson
Visual Media of the Year
- “6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney
- “A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
- “Cuckoo” - Stephen Wilson, Jr.
- “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
- “The Fall” – Cody Johnson
Music Event of the Year
- “A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
- “Amen” – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
- “Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green feat. Ella Langley
- “Trailblazer” – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
- “You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Charlie Handsome
- Chase McGill
- Blake Pendergrass
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Morgan Wallen
New Male Artist of the Year
- Gavin Adcock
- Vincent Mason
- Shaboozey
- Hudson Westbrook
- Tucker Wetmore
New Female Artist of the Year
- Avery Anna
- Mackenzie Carpenter
- Dasha
- Caroline Jones
- Emily Ann Roberts
The 2026 ACM Awards will take place on May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, streaming live on Prime Video.